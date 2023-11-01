Digital number plates launched, car owners given two years to transition

The Ministry of Works and Transport has mandated ordinary motor vehicle owners to transition from analog car registration number plates to digital ones within a two-year timeframe. This move is aimed at addressing the rising criminal activities in the country, often facilitated by untraceable vehicles. The adoption of digital registration plates is expected to enhance the tracking of vehicles, making it harder for criminals to use them in illicit activities and bolstering national security measures. During the launch of the digital number plates today by the Ministry of Works and Transport.