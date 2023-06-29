Devastating floods wash away 3 key bridges, severely disrupting access to services in Namisindwa

Three main bridges along Namihoma river which covers over 6 sub counties in Namisindwa district have been washed away by floods in different areas. This has affected the school going children, traders and the communities' movements and access to services. This bridges connect 6 sub counties of Bututu, Lwahaha town council, the sub counties of Bumoni and Bumbo and they also connect to the districts of Tororo and Manafwa. According to Jackson Wakweika the LCV chairperson Namisindwa the district does not receive enough money to maintain the 220km of roads.