Desire Mirembe's family seeks to move on after her 2015 murder

Emmanuel Musoke, the father of the late Desire Mirembe, has expressed anger toward the family of his daughter’s murderer, Mathew Kirabo, for failing to apologize to him over the grievous actions. In the nine years he has spent seeking justice for his daughter’s murder, Musoke notes that no one from Kirabo’s side of the family has ever apologized, let alone sent a message of condolence for the loss of his daughter. On Tuesday this week, the high court in Mukono delivered a sentence of 30 years to Dr. Mathew Kirabo after the evidence presented in the trial pinned him for the murder.