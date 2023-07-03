Design Hub taps into youthful innovation

A group of youth won a cash prize of 1000 dollars each from design hub Kampala, out of an innovative competition for entrepreneurs, this time targeting innovations around food value addition and food waste management especially in markets. Around one-third of food produced globally is lost or wasted, resulting in economic losses of an estimated $1 trillion a year. The world resources institute says, around one-third of food produced is lost globally or wasted, resulting in economic losses of an estimated 1 trillion dollars a year. In hub-Saharan Africa, the estimate is roughly 37% or 120-170kgs a year.