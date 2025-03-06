Deputy speaker Thomas Tayebwa calls for dialogue as MPs condemn brutality

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has called for open dialogue among stakeholders in the Kawempe North by-election to restore sanity following recent incidents of violence. This comes after a government report detailing the clashes that left several people injured, including journalists. Lawmakers across the political divide have strongly condemned the security forces' handling of opposition campaign rallies, emphasizing the need for peaceful and fair elections.