Deputy speaker, Tayebwa tips St Joseph University on quality

The deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa has commended the church for supporting and establishing education programs aimed at improving the standard of living in the country. The deputy speaker's call came as he spoke during the second graduation ceremony of St Joseph University in Mbarara city, where graduates were awarded Diplomas and Degrees in different disciplines. Tayebwa called on private universities in the country to come together to not only attract the government's attention to their needs and challenges but to also build trust among the public about solutions to their problems.