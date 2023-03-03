Deputy Speaker Tayebwa raises concerns about unfair trade practices with EU

The Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa has rallied developing countries to jointly reject what he described as unfair trade and deceitful practices orchestrated by the European Union against others countries. Speaking at the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) parliamentary conference happening in the Belgian capital, Brussels, which is the headquarters of the European Union and NATO, Tayebwa condemned the practice by EU Member States of exporting EU-banned pesticides and products to developing countries and asked the OACP member states to strongly speak as a team against this double-standard arrangement citing the “vulnerability we all have”.