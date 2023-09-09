Deputy Speaker Tayebwa pushes for investment in youth

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has urged the government and the business sector to invest in Ugandans. According to Tayebwa, the world's largest population demographic, including Africa, is composed of young people who will play a key role in driving economic growth through the right investment decisions. Tayebwa made these remarks at the 2023 Network Readiness Index (NRI) and Commonwealth Business Forum in London, United Kingdom.