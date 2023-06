Deputy Speaker Tayebwa pays tribute to Former MP Kato Lubwama

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has eulogized former Lubaga South MP Paul Kato Lubwama, who died on Wednesday, saying he has been a social person. The eulogy came as the deputy speaker addressed mourners at Kato Lubwama's home in Mutundwe, on the day his body was brought back home ahead of his funeral, set for next Wednesday. He also urged artists to raise their voices even louder so the government can come to their aid.