Deputy Speaker Tayebwa addresses IPU member states

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has asked the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) member states to remove all non-tariff barriers, saying that they are a hindrance to the entry of goods, especially from developing countries. This he said while addressing the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union which comprises 178 Member Parliaments and 13 Associate Members, in Manama, Bahrain.