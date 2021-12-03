Deputy Speaker sued over alleged torture

By Juliet Kigongo More by this Author

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, has been sued for allegedly being behind the torture of a city property dealer.

Mr Francis Matovu, alias Butto, in his law suit filed before the Kampala High Court earlier this week, claims he was arrested by uniformed security personnel on Speke Road in Kampala on November 9, on the orders of Ms Among and driven to Mbuya Army Barracks.

“……Upon arrival at Mbuya military barracks, I was later informed that I had been arrested for the offence of offensive communication contrary to the Computer Misuse Act, 2011, following a complaint which had been lodged by the first respondent (Ms Among) at CID headquarters in Kibuli,” Mr Matovu states in court documents.

“Throughout my detention period from November 9 to November 11, I was not set free nor produced before any court of law and neither was I allowed to inform my next of kin about my arrest,” he adds.

Mr Matovu further claims he was forcefully grabbed, assaulted and had his pockets searched by the officers who stole his $ 27,000(about Shs96m).

Court documents indicate that Mr Matovu was hanged from a rope tied to the ceiling, while his hands were held together by handcuffs which caused him severe wounds.

He claims that he was also slapped on the ears, which has affected his hearing and his nose was pricked with a stick. “Whenever I was being tortured by army men, I was asked why I was defaming the first respondent (Ms Among) on social media,” the document reads in part.

Mr Matovu contends that he has since incurred a lot of expenses in medical treatment and is now seeking to be awarded damages worth UGX 500m.

Mr Matovu is one of the two men who were last month arrested by security personnel and charged in connection with the alleged tarnishing of the name of Ms Among via social media.

His co-accused is Mr Moses Bigirwa of National Unity Platform party.

They were charged before Buganda Road Court on November 11 with offensive communication and criminal libel and remanded to Kitalya prison.