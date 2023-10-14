Deputy Speaker's directive raises concerns over report credibility for taxpayers

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has directed all parliamentary accountability committees to submit their reports by Tuesday to be adopted by parliament without debate. This comes after the opposition-led committees failed to meet the 10th October deadline. The Chairperson of the Committee On Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE), Joel Ssenyonyi, has questioned Tayebwa’s directive and its impact on the credibility of the reports to the taxpayers.