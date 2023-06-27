Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tayebwa advocates for UN reforms to promote global equality

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has called for the need to introduce reforms in the United Nations in a bid to promote equality in the global body. One of the reforms that Tayebwa recommends include permanent representation of Africa in the United Nations Security Council. The UN security council has five permanent members with veto power. Tayebwa attended the ACP-EU parliamentary general assembly in Brussels.