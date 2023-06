Deputy Prime Minister Kadaga opens IGAD-EAC Ministerial Conference on refugee solutions

The 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has opened an IGAD-EAC High-Level Ministerial Conference on Durable Solutions for Refugees. The four-day conference is meant to evaluate previous targets set to deal with the region's refugee crisis and find new ways to resolve the safe return of the displaced people to their countries of origin.