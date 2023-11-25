Deputy IGP calls for increased support for the boy child

The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj. Gen. Tumusiime Katsigazi has expressed concern about the surge in gender-based violence. Many cases under police investigation involve husbands and wives attacking each other. Representing Internal Affairs Minister Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otaffiire during International Men's Day celebrations in Kampala, Katsigazi has called for increased support for the boy child, who is increasingly being left behind.