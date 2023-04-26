Deputy IGG says Shs800m of Shs 1.B for DRDIP has been returned

In May 2022, three members of staff of the Office of the Prime Minister attached to the Palabek refugee settlement in Lamwo district were interdicted over their alleged involvement in the mismanagement of 1.2 billion shillings under the Development Response to Displacement Impacts Project. Now, Dr. Patricia Achan Okiria, the Deputy Inspector General of Government has revealed that 800 million shillings have been recovered and handed over to Lamwo District to implement the intended project. In a stern warning, Achan has tasked leaders in Lamwo District to take stock of all development partners working in the district to curtail corruption being channeled through projects like these. The deputy IGG says many government officials and development partners are using these projects to account for money from different streams at the expense of the local community.