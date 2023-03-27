Deputy IGG, Patricia Achan directs NCS to remit netball funding

In a letter dated March 19th, the Deputy Inspector of Government Patricia Achan directed the National Council of Sports to remit funds to the Uganda Netball Federation within seven days. This was after the National Council of Sports failed to fund the federation after a long period, citing poor accountability of the funds they received in 2021 for the Africa Netball Championships and Pent Series. However, Achan says investigations on the issue are still ongoing.