Deputy chief of defence urges fairness and efficiency in military justice

Deputy Chief of the Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Peter Elwelu has emphasized the importance of fairness in dispensing justice to court martial chairpersons, prosecutors, and lawyers during an ongoing induction course. Elwelu cautioned the officers against unnecessary case adjournments and being swayed by financial considerations, which has resulted in delayed justice and contributed to indiscipline. The course is currently taking place at the Junior Command and Staff College at Jinja Gaddafi Barracks.