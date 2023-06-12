Deputy Chief Justice Buteera launches session to settle 30 cases

The Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera, has opened a court of appeal criminal session that is going to handle 30 cases for the next month. 20 of these are murder, 7 aggravated defilement, 1 rape, and 2 robbery. Justice Buteera also says the Judiciary will increase the number of Court of Appeal judges to 56 from 15 to help reduce the backlog of criminal cases. However, he wants other sister institutions to increase the number of prosecutors, investigators and staff in the office of the Attorney General. On the other hand, Justice Cheborion Bonny Barishaki, revealed a change in the crime trends within the region.