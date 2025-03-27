Deputy CDF apologizes for UPDF assault on civilians during by-election

The Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, has apologized to journalists and the general public on behalf of the security forces who assaulted civilians during the Kawempe North by-election campaigns and polls. While appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs today, Lt Gen Okiding acknowledged that some of the UPDF soldiers deployed to offer security during the by-election ended up assaulting civilians, which he described as operational mistakes and acts of provocation.