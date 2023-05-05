Dental Implants 101: What You Need to Know Before Your Procedure

Are you considering dental implants to replace your missing teeth? It's a popular option these days and for all the right reasons. Dental implants provide a long-lasting solution that looks and functions like natural teeth. But, before you dive into the procedure, it's important to understand what dental implants are, how they work, and what to expect from the experience. In this article, we'll give you a comprehensive guide to dental implants, covering everything from the different types of implants available to the benefits they offer over other tooth replacement options. By the end of this article, you'll have a good understanding of what to expect from the dental implant procedure and whether it's the right option for you. So, let's get started!





Understanding Dental Implants and the Procedure

Dental implants are artificial tooth roots that are surgically placed into the jawbone to support a replacement tooth or bridge. They are made of titanium, which is a durable and biocompatible material that fuses with the jawbone over time.

The dental implant procedure typically involves several steps. First, your dentist will assess your oral health and take X-rays and impressions of your teeth to determine the placement of the implant. Then, the implant will be surgically placed into the jawbone, and a healing process will begin. This process, called osseointegration, allows the implant to fuse with the jawbone and create a stable foundation for the replacement tooth.

Once the implant has fully integrated with the jawbone, your dentist will attach an abutment, which is a small connector piece that will hold the replacement tooth or bridge in place. Finally, the replacement tooth or bridge will be attached to the abutment.

Dentakay dentist, Dr Gülay says that there are several types of dental implants available in Turkey , and each has its own advantages and disadvantages. Your dentist will help you choose the best type of implant for your specific needs and preferences.

The most common type of dental implant is an endosteal implant, which is placed directly into the jawbone. This type of implant is ideal for patients with healthy jawbone density and a fully developed jawbone.

Another type of dental implant is a subperiosteal implant, which is placed under the gum but above the jawbone. This type of implant is often recommended for patients with a shallow jawbone or insufficient bone density.

In addition to these traditional implant types, there are also mini implants, which are smaller in diameter and can be placed in areas where traditional implants may not fit. Mini implants are often used for single-tooth replacements or to support dentures.

By understanding the different types of dental implants available in Turkey and the procedure involved in placing them, you can make an informed decision about whether dental implants are right for you.





Candidacy and Benefits of Dental Implants

Are you a good candidate for dental implants? While most people with missing teeth can benefit from dental implants, there are a few factors to consider. Your dentist will evaluate your oral health, jawbone density, and overall health to determine whether dental implants are a viable option for you.

One of the primary benefits of dental implants is that they look and function like natural teeth. Unlike dentures or bridges, dental implants are securely anchored in the jawbone and don't slip or shift around when you eat or speak. This makes them a great option for people who want a long-term solution to missing teeth that doesn't require any special maintenance.

Dental implants also help preserve the health of your jawbone. When you have missing teeth, the jawbone can begin to deteriorate over time. This can lead to a sunken appearance in your face and make it more difficult to eat and speak. Dental implants stimulate the jawbone and prevent it from deteriorating, preserving your facial structure and oral health.

In addition, dental implants can improve your overall quality of life. With dental implants, you can eat your favorite foods without restriction and speak clearly and confidently. You won't have to worry about embarrassing slips or clicks when you talk, and you can enjoy a natural-looking smile that enhances your appearance and self-esteem.

Choosing dental implants over other tooth replacement options like dentures or bridges also has some unique benefits. Unlike dentures, dental implants don't require any adhesives or special cleaning solutions, and you can care for them just like your natural teeth. And unlike bridges, dental implants don't require any alteration to your healthy teeth, preserving your oral health and preventing future problems.

By considering the benefits of dental implants and whether you're a good candidate for the procedure, you can make an informed decision about the best tooth replacement option for your needs. Talk to your dentist in Turkey to learn more about dental implants and whether they are right for you.