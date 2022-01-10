Demand for support in higher education grows

The body mandated to provide loans for higher education has appealed for an increment in budgetary allocation from government to match an upsurge in the number of eligible applicants. The released first cohort of the academic year 2021/22 will see 920 beneficiaries receive the loans out of the 4,700 who applied. The number of females qualifying applicants for the loan scheme in its eighth year increased to 49 per cent for the first time, although there were no applicants from Kaabong and Buvuma districts.