Delay in Hoima hospital construction affects services

The construction of a multibillion-shilling maternity and pediatric complex at Hoima Regional Referral Hospital is yet to commence, six months after the old building was demolished. According to Hoima District Woman MP Asinansi Nyakato, construction works have been delayed as the Finance Ministry has yet to release funds to their health counterparts to implement the project. This delay has affected service delivery at the facility.