Debate surrounds East African oil pipeline construction

By Sudhir Byaruhanga More by this Author

On the third day of their field trip, heads of foreign missions and officials from the Petroleum Authority of Uganda visited Tilenga, one of the country's flagship upstream petroleum production projects in Buliisa.

With the government's ambitious goal of achieving first oil in 2025, various construction activities are in progress at the industrial area site in Buliisa.

Total Oil officials briefed the delegation of heads of foreign missions to countries hosting major oil companies operating in Uganda, sharing that the project is over 30% complete. The Business Development and Corporate Affairs Director at Total Energies E&P Uganda, Jean Gavalda, highlighted the presence of over 4,000 staff on site and emphasized their focus on capacity building in the oil and gas sector.

The project site encompasses several compartments, including the drilling support base, construction camp, and the Central Processing Facility area, where earth-moving equipment is deployed, and various structures are being erected.

The delegation then proceeded to the Gunya Well Pad within the Central Processing Facility Area, where 11 out of 14 well pads have been drilled.

Advertisement

Uganda’s ambassador to France, Doreen Ruth Amule, commended the French government for its stringent environmental protection laws and expressed optimism that success in the oil project will attract more French investors to Uganda.

The Tilenga Oil Project is anticipated to produce 190,000 barrels per day from over 400 wells.