Death toll rises to seven in Kasana junior school fire

The death toll from the tragic fire at Kasana Junior School's boys' dormitory in Masaka city has risen to seven. On Monday after the fire broke out, two pupils were reported to have died after a fire engulfed their dormitory. Today authorities at Kiruddu Referral Hospital confirmed that five more pupils had died. Masaka's deputy regional police commander, Jamada Wandera say they have intensified their investigation into the cause of the fire, although they first blamed it on an electric circuit.