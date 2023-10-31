Death toll in Masaka school dormitory fire rises to seven

The death toll from the Masaka city-based Kasana Junior School boys' dormitory fire has risen to seven. On Monday, two pupils were confirmed dead after an inferno ripped through their dormitory. The five new casualties succumbed to fire wounds at Kiruddu Referral Hospital, where they had been rushed for treatment. According to the Masaka deputy regional police commander, Jamada Wandera, they are still investigating this grim incident to establish the cause of the fire