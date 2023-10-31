Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National American couple ordered to pay tortured foster son Shs100m
  • 2 National Policeman rapes woman gone to report domestic violence case
  • 3 National I saw Magara suspect pick bag with ransom money - witness
  • 4 National Govt seeks more funding for refugees
  • 5 National Bushenyi councillors task CAO to have district land titled