Death toll in Lwengo bus accident rises to two

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye has confirmed that one more traveler, who was in the Global Bus that crashed in Lwengo, yesterday has died. This brings the death toll to two. Several others are still receiving medical attention in the hospital. The bus, which was traveling from Mbarara to Kampala, was traveling at high speed in the midst of a rain storm when the crash happened in Lwengo district. Kasirye adds that they are still hunting for the bus driver who escaped from the scene of the crash.