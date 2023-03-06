Death threat leaflets leave Lwengo residents in fear

Lwengo District residents are leaving in fear after unknown people dropped leaflets in the three villages of Mirembe, Kyoko and Kagganda in Kkingo Sub County threatening death there. The leaflets were dropped in about 30 households with words threatening the residents of certain death. The leaflets demanded that the people mentioned should flee the villages or else their villages would become a sea of blood. Following the Masaka-Lwengo murders of 2021, many are not taking the threats lightly.