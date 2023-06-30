Dealers in Agricultural exports optimistic about chances in the market

Food Processors engaged in value addition, particularly for the export market say they are pleased with the government's decision to exempt them from paying duty on importation of plant and machinery. However, they say this will only make business sense if there is a wider and more affordable pool of working capital from domestic lending institutions. In the new Financial Year 2023/2024, the government provided for a raft of exemptions on import duty for plant and machinery; among others aimed at stimulating industrialization and value addition for import replacement and export benefits.