Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 National We should not condemn our security forces – Archbishop Kaziimba
  • 2 National What Janet Museveni said about school attack
  • 3 National ‘UPDF committed to protect Ugandans’ as Kasese death toll jumps to 41
  • 4 National Aspirants hide delegates ahead of Oyam NRM primaries
  • 5 National Assailants spent two nights in Kasese before school raid – Gen Olum