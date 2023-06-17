Deadly attack on Kasese school claims 37 student lives

Tragedy struck as suspected ADF rebels launched a deadly assault on Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese, resulting in a horrifying loss of life. The latest reports confirm that the number of student fatalities has reached 37, out of a total death toll of at least 40. In response to this appalling incident, Operation Shujaa's commander, Maj. Gen. Dick Olum has mobilized an intensified search operation, aiming to both apprehend the attackers and rescue any kidnapped students. The nation remains in shock and mourning as the investigation into this harrowing attack continues.