Deadline for all teachers to have degrees pushed forward

Examination results of the last group of Grade III teachers have been released by the Ministry of Education and Sports as the ministry resets the countdown for all teachers to obtain degrees. Initially, this countdown, in accordance with the National Teachers Policy, started in 2019. However, Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, says the 10-year transition period outlined in the National Teachers Policy will start from the month when the National Teachers Act comes into effect.