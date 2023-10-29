Dead or alive? The curious case of missing NUP supporters | Panorama

The case of the missing NUP supporters continues to be a source of acrimony in Uganda's already divisive politics, given its parallels to historical precedents of disappearances of political dissidents, allegedly at the hands of State operatives. For the families whose loved ones have disappeared, it's an ongoing struggle swaying between hope and grief with no resolution in sight. This is despite a recent probe by the Uganda Human Rights Commission which raises more questions than answers.