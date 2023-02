Danish programme sends 11,000 children to school

About 11,000 school-age children are now able to access education in 10 primary schools in Karamoja, thanks to a children's rights and advocacy also targeting Kotido district, the children’s Rights to Education and Advocacy. According to Peter Nuwagaba, the project manager of ADRA Denmark Uganda some 300 pupils have been trained in life skills and 322 parents have received financial support to start micro-enterprises among others.