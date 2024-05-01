Danish Embassy, UNFPA, Uganda launch youth empowerment program

The Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda, in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund and the Government of Uganda, has launched a four-year program aimed at strengthening adolescent and youth empowerment. The program seeks to enhance access to and utilization of information and services related to sexual reproductive health and rights, including sexual and gender-based violence, among individuals aged 10-24 years in refugee settlements and host communities in West Nile and Acholi sub-regions. The 55 billion shilling program will run until December 2027.