Damaged surface at Ssezibwa bridge prompts diversions and plans for rehabilitation

Heavy trucks have been temporarily barred from using the Ssezibwa bridge along the Kalagi-Kayunga Road due to surface damage. UNRA spokesperson, Allan Ssempebwa, recommends that vehicles from Kayunga to Kampala divert to the Kyampisi-Namataba route, while those from Jinja should use the Kampala-Jinja highway. Ssempebwa also confirms that steps are being taken to construct a new bridge at the affected site.