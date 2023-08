Dakabela station in Soroti lies in ruins

Local leaders in the Soroti district have asked the government to consider reviving the Radio Uganda External service that broadcast from Dakabela. The station, located on about 350 acres of land went off nearly thirty-five years ago following political instability in the country. The leaders say the equipment was vandalised and the building that previously housed one of Africa’s powerful radios in the mid-1970s and '80s is in a sorry state.