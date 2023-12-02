Cyber bullying hampers women's empowerment in East Africa: EALA

The EALA Women's Caucus expressed concerns about the ongoing challenges posed by cyberbullying, impacting the progress achieved in women's emancipation in East Africa. This statement was made during the launch of the dissemination of the EALA Women Caucus 5-year strategic plan, emphasizing the need for more inclusive economic participation of women to foster meaningful regional integration. The plan, unveiled in Kigali during the 5th assembly, encourages women to overcome cultural barriers for inclusive and gender-responsive market engagement.