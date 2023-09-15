Curricula for health training institutions to be reviewed

The Ministry of Education has started a review of the curricula for all health training institutions across the country, in a bid to align them with the national competence-based education and training. According to the ministry's permanent secretary Ketty Lamaro, the intention of this overhaul is to meet the different learning abilities with better student outcomes. Lamaro made this revelation during the release of the results of the 2023 Uganda Allied Examinations.