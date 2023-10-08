Cultural festivals blamed for rise in Bugisu teenage pregnancies

The cultural tradition of Imbalu in Mbale district has come under scrutiny, as it has been linked to a surge in teenage pregnancies, early marriages, and defilement over the past five years. The issue of lax parenting has also been highlighted, with parents permitting their children to partake in kadodi dances, both during the day and at night, without oversight. Girls aged 15 to 19, who are sexually active, are the most impacted demographic. According to a survey conducted by district health officials, over the past 5 years, the annual rate of teenage pregnancies among girls in this age bracket has risen from 500 to 3,000.