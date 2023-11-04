CSOs petitions for regional debt management law amid East African debt concerns

The Southern and Eastern Africa Trade Information and Negotiations Institute (SEATINI) has joined a petition to the regional assembly in Arusha, Tanzania, calling for a regional law to facilitate how partner states manage their debts. The regional trade and debt watchdog states that the public debt of East African countries has surpassed the 50 percent ceiling of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as outlined in the East African Monetary Union protocol, with the exception of Tanzania.