Crops and buildings destroyed as river Rwizi bursts its banks

River Rwizi has burst its banks, destroying crops and several buildings, including some government installations, as water swept through areas neighbouring the river. Some of the installations badly affected by the floods include the national water and sewerage corporation raw water pump house in Mbarara city. The NWSC area manager Denis Muramuzi says raw water pumps can't run because they are all submerged in the water a situation that left them with no option but to shut down all the plants as they wait for the situation to normalise. The affected water works situated in Ruharo Mbarara city pump about twelve million litres of water that contribute seventy per cent of the water to over one hundred and twenty thousand people in the area daily.