Court upholds disputed testimony against accused in Nagirinya-Kitayimbwa murder case

High Court Judge, Isaac Muwata has ruled that a statement obtained by police from Coporiyam Kasolo, one of the persons accused of murdering social worker Maria Nagirinya and her driver Ronald Kitayimbwa in 2019, will stand, as it was obtained lawfully. Kasolo had told the court that he signed the confession statement under duress after a police officer put a pistol in his mouth and cocked it. However, in dismissing Kasolo's application, the judge said Kasolo could not prove his torture claim.