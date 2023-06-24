Court set to rule on Justice Stella Arach Amoko’s funeral on Tuesday

Lady Justice Keturah Katunguka of the family court has set Tuesday, as the day to make a ruling on where to hold the funeral of the late Justice Stella Arach Amoko, who passed on last week. This was after the family failed to agree on where to hold the funeral. They particularly, failed to agree with a proposal by her husband to have her buried in Adjumani, where she was married. Her children are looking to have her buried in Nebbi, the place of her birth.