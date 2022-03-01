Court pushes hearing of torture case against Deputy Speaker Among

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The Highcourt in Kampala has adjourned the hearing of a case in which the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among is being sued by businessman Francis Matovu over torture.

Matovu, also known as Buto, is facing charges of conniving to fleece the Deputy Speaker of UGX 500m. He is suing Among, jointly with the Attorney General, and seeking a declaration that his detention for a period exceeding 48 hours without trial was in contravention of his rights under the constitution.

Court records show that on 9th November 2021, Butto was arrested by the police around Speke Road in Kampala and later whisked off to Mbuya Military Barracks in a police pick up double cabin.

He explains that during his detention at Mbuya Military barracks, he was beaten with a wire rod and sticks on the stomach, chest, legs and back and soaked in extremely cold water for a very long time.

Matovu was, on 12th November 2021, produced before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court and charged with offensive communication stemming from their alleged involvement in reports on social media accusing Among of corruption and influence peddling.

However, the case could not take off before Justice Musa Sekaana on Tuesday because the Attorney General had not yet served his response to Matovu’s lawyers.

Justice Ssekaana has now ordered that the 2 parties return to court on the 21st March 2022.