Court orders reinstatement of kicked-out member in "Buyanja My Roots" WhatsApp Group

In a surprising turn of events, Makindye Division Magistrate's Court has ordered an administrator of the Whatsapp group "Buyanja My Roots" to take back a member, who had been kicked out by the membership. Passing the ruling, Makindye Grade One Magistrate, Igga Adiru ordered the reinstatement of Herbert Baitwababo. Andrew Kyamagero has been looking at the situation.