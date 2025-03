Court orders indictment amendment in bijambiya murders case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has directed the prosecution to amend the indictment to remove the deceased Kawempe North Member of Parliament, Muhammad Ssegirinya, and prepare the State's file for trial against the remaining five suspects, including Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana. This is regarding their suspected role in the Bijambiya murders that rocked Masaka-Lwengo in 2021.