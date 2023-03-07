Court of Appeal Judge Kenneth Kakuru dies in Nairobi hospital

The Chief of Justice has confirmed the passing of Justice Kenneth Kakuru in Nairobi. Addressing the media at the High Court in Kampala, Justice Owiny Dollo commended the deceased for his impeccable character on the bench. Justice Kakuru is remembered for differing from other members of the bench during the age limit case in 2018. As Sudhir Byaruhanga reports, Justice Kakuru made his rulings without fear or favour, based on the constitution.