Court martial drops charges against former IGP Kayihura

General Kale Kayihura who has been battling charges of failure to protect war materials and aiding and abetting the kidnap of Rwandese refugees in the Military Court Martial is finally a free man. This, was after Lt Col Raphael Mugisha, the lead prosecutor presented a withdrawal of charges letter dated August 30, 2023 to the 7-member court. Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police was fired in March 2018 and charged a few months later.