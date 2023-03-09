Court holds special session to honor, remember late judge Kenneth Kakuru

Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has implored all the judicial staff to periodically do medical check-ups to prevent chronic illnesses that would have otherwise been avoided. Justice Owiny-Dollo's request was contained in his eulogy for Justice Kenneth Kakuru who died at Aga Khan hospital in Nairobi on Tuesday. In other tributes, family and members of the legal fraternity described Justice Kakuru as a generous, hard-working, fair-minded and independent judge.