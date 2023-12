Court halts sale of muslim property in Kampala amid fraud dispute

The Court of Appeal in Kampala has issued an injunction, temporarily halting the sale of prime Muslim property in Kampala city. The decision follows an application by the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council, which aimed to prevent businessman Justus Kyabahwa from auctioning their property. The council owed Kyabahwa 19.2 billion shillings due to a fraudulent land transaction.